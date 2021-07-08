AGF Investments Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $54.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

