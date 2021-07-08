Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

AGRX opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $112.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.94. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at $786,823.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 121,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

