AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $14.91

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $14.50. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

