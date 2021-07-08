Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

AF stock opened at €4.09 ($4.81) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of €4.51.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

