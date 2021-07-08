Akash Network Market Cap Achieves $223.10 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00010103 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $223.10 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 144,293,777 coins and its circulating supply is 66,150,163 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

