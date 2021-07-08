Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,255,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.75% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

