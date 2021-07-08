Akropolis Market Capitalization Achieves $56.13 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $56.13 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.67 or 0.00909824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,043,663,362 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

