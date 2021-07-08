Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $3.74 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.64. 58,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $194.76 and a 52 week high of $278.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.