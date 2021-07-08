Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.0% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 4,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 61,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,786,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 782,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,481,000 after purchasing an additional 139,313 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,708,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,445,000 after purchasing an additional 399,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,536. The firm has a market cap of $363.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

