Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Alector alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,368 shares of company stock worth $6,088,684. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alector by 58.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alector by 819.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 845,333 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alector by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,458. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.04. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Alector will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.