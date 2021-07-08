Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Calvin Yu Sells 110,840 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,628,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Calvin Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. 2,595,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,622. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alector by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alector by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

