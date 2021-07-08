Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

AXU traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $340.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.05. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 769,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

