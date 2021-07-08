Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $186.53

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.53 and last traded at $186.06, with a volume of 26853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,868,000 after buying an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after buying an additional 125,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.