Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

ALFA remained flat at $GBX 145.50 ($1.90) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.05. The company has a market cap of £436.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. Alfa Financial Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($2.01).

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

In related news, insider Adrian Chamberlain purchased 14,380 shares of Alfa Financial Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,844.40 ($25,926.84).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.