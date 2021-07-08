Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $189.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $100.10 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.