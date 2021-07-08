Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $760.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

