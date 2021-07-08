Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,242 shares of company stock valued at $157,498,934. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $26.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,574.97. 28,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,961. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,444.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,612.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.