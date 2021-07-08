Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $4,576,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,644 shares of company stock valued at $36,556,466. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,182 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the software’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the software’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,816. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,336.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

