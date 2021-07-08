Altice USA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,339 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,881% compared to the average daily volume of 219 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. FIX cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.40.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Altice USA by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

