Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $28,780,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,081.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 893,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after acquiring an additional 817,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,337,211 shares in the company, valued at $33,764,577.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,671 shares of company stock worth $10,384,034. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

