Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,286 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 42,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.37. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

