Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Upgraded at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Ambu A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambu A/S currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Ambu A/S stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

