AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $45.07

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.07, but opened at $42.00. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 516,473 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 38,292 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,803 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.