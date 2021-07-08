AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.53% of AMC Networks worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 8.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

AMC Networks stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.13. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

