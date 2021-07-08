American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $45.16. 391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

