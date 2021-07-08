American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 13,492 put options on the company. This is an increase of 109% compared to the average daily volume of 6,446 put options.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,395,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 41,419 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

