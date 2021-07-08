American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $33.48 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

