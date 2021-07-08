Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after buying an additional 440,524 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,217,000 after buying an additional 1,045,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,450,000 after buying an additional 188,695 shares during the period.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

COLD stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

