Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce $107.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.13 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $72.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $431.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.90 million to $434.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $460.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.40 million to $462.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Lawson Products stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.58. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $477.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lawson Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

