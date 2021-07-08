Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce sales of $363.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.00 million and the highest is $372.15 million. Nutanix reported sales of $327.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,751. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

