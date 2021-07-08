Analysts Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,351. The firm has a market cap of $301.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

