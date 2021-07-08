Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $34.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.50 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $139.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $143.13 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $144.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.