Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.22. Stryker posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $265.34 on Thursday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $176.07 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.