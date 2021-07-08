Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 272%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 97,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.29. 84,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

