Analysts Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. Warner Music Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 239.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 275,702 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,426,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2,126.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 201,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 192,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after buying an additional 618,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

