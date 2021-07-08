Analysts Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

CDXS opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.28. Codexis has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,403 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 721,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,098,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

