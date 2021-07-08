Analysts Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEK. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

TTEK opened at $124.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

