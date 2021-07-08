Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN: NOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/6/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

6/23/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Northern Oil and Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.77. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 490,474 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 444,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

