Analysts Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target at $125.00

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Appian stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,355. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.78 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

