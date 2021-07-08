Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $43.14

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:MXL traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 708,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,460. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,562,409.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,849.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 29.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 32.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

