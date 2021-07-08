Analysts Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT at $57.40

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,066 shares of company stock worth $4,490,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after buying an additional 641,756 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after buying an additional 228,714 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,931,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,767,000 after buying an additional 521,987 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after buying an additional 731,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,689,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLAY opened at $34.80 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

