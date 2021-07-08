Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT at $6.86

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Whitecap Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,140. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

