Anan Kashyap Sells 6,087 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Poshmark stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,120,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

