Andra AP fonden Acquires 27,200 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,502,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,086,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $515,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 52,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,632. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

