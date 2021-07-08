Andra AP fonden Acquires 3,100 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.67. 1,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,436. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

