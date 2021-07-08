Andra AP fonden Has $13.86 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.13. 8,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.