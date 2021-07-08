Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.21. 19,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,288. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.43.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.