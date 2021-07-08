Andra AP fonden Sells 1,300 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up about 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.17. 51,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

