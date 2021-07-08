Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Julian Treger Sells 200,000 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 200,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £280,000 ($365,821.79).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Julian Treger sold 108,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £151,200 ($197,543.77).

On Tuesday, June 29th, Julian Treger purchased 35,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

On Friday, June 25th, Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69).

Shares of APF stock opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of £306.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.39. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a one year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

