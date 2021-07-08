Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in AON were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in AON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in AON by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

